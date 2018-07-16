Putin became the president of Russia on Dec 31, 1999 under bleak conditions, and his success should be measured by the progress over the last eighteen years. Here are 7 ways in which Putin has Made Russia Great Again...
Grew GDP 10-Fold (1,000%) From 1999 to 2013
Under Putin, Russian GDP grew from $200 billion in 1999 to over $2 trillion by 2013 when Russia became the 5th-largest economy in the world (by PPP GDP).
Tamed Hyper-Inflation
At the same time, Putin brought down inflation, which was wildly out of control in the 1990s - from 2,000% in the early 90s to 120% in 1998, to 2.4% in 2018.
Reduced the Debt
While the US debt-to-GDP grew from 56% to 105% between 1999 and 2017, Putin did the opposite: he reduced Russia's debt from 100% to 18% of GDP. There are now more than 160 countries in the world that have higher debt-GDP ratios than Russia! This is a phenomenal achievement.
Vastly Increased Foreign and Gold Reserves
Russia had virtually no foreign exchange reserves and very little gold reserves when Putin took office. He replenished the coffers and made the Russian economy quite immune to downturns and attacks from Wall Street shysters. Russia now has the 6th-largest foreign exchange reserves, as well as the 5th-largest gold reserves in the world.
Built a Strong Economy
There is no better testimony to the strength of the Russian economy than how it not only survived the US/EU sanctions, a whopping 65% drop in oil prices, and a ruthless attack on the Ruble by Wall Street... but came out stronger.
Throughout 2014, 2015 and even 2016, Western pundits kept assuring us that Russia would collapse at any moment.
* Putin Watches Russian Economy Collapse! (Time Magazine, 2014)
* Putin Meets Economic Collapse with Purges and Broken Promises (Newsweek, 2015)
* For Russia, Oil Collapse has Soviet Echoes (Wall Street Journal, 2016)
* Lights Out for the Putin Regime (Foreign Affairs, 2016)
* Russia is Seriously Running Out of Cash (CNN, 2016)
Alas (for them), all their gloom and doom predictions failed to materialize. In 2017, the Russian economy grew 1.4%; its inflation was less than 3%; and in 2018, it will actually have a budget surplus (while the US will have close to a $1 trillion deficit). Putin's prudent and conservative financial policies have made Russia... Strong And Stable (h/t Theresa May).
When the US stopped Exxon from working on the Arctic gas project, Putin partnered with China (for money) and France (for technology) and completed the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Yamal. And he also completed in Moscow a new skyscraper, which will be one of the tallest in Europe.
records in grain production and has become #1 in the export of wheat, which again is quite an accomplishment considering where Russia was in 2000 (see picture below). Putin has smartly rejected GMO and wants to make Russia the premier exporter of organic food.
Putin Made Russia a Global/Geopolitical Power
According to the US media, Putin is a thug, a tyrant, a killer, a Hitler and every other sensational adjective the media normally uses for the enemies of the Empire. However, if Russia is so poor and Putin is so evil, how come all the global leaders schmooze with him and visit Moscow on a regular basis?
- The Japanese leader, Shinzo Abe, has met with Putin 20 times
- When Macron became the new leader of France in 2017, the first foreign leader to visit France was Putin; Macron also visited Russia twice in 2018
- Germany's President and Italy's new Prime Minister are among many European leaders who have demanded that anti-Russia sanctions must be lifted
- Israel's Netanyahu, India's Modi and Germany's Merkel have all visited Putin in 2018
- Long-time geopolitical enemy Saudi Arabia made peace and its king visited Russia for the first time in 2017; and Saudi prince Salman attended the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Moscow in 2018.
Made Russian Military Mighty
In the 1990s, the Russian military had been decimated, and the soldiers weren't even getting paid regularly. The Russians were so demoralized that they lost the First Chechnya War to Islamic terrorists.
Putin revived the military, turbo-charged Russia's technological prowess, and restored national pride. The new military jets (introduced since 2011) - Su-30, Su-35 etc. - are, by some estimations, better than their American counterparts. Russia's new tank, T-14 Armata, which is now under production, is one of the best tanks in the world by all accounts. In Syria, Putin surprised the West with Russia's new precision missiles that could be launched from ships. Russia's missile defense systems - S300 and S400 - built under Putin, are among the most coveted in the world. Finally, Putin has developed hypersonic missiles which are so fast (4,000 mph) that they can overcome any missile defense system.
Putin Embraces Christianity and Traditionalism
While the West has become anti-religion, anti-spirituality and anti-traditionalism, Putin has rejected such extreme social engineering. Putin has built over 10,000 churches and monasteries in the last decade. Russians will no doubt benefit from this in the long-run.