Man dragged by train
© Shivangi Thakur / Aaj Tak / Facebook
CCTV cameras caught the horrifying moment a passenger was dragged along a platform in India by a train that threatened to pull him under its wheels.

The young man was attempting to board a train at Panvel Station in Mumbai on Saturday, when he became stuck between the train's closing doors, according to the Times of India.

The railway station's security cameras caught the scary aftermath, as the man repeatedly tries to regain his footing and escape his perilous position while being mercilessly dragged along the platform for several meters.

In the footage, several shocked bystanders rush to help the flailing man, including members of the Reserve Police Force (RPF), who managed to pull him free from the train's doors - narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal accident.

The man, named by local media as Ravi Solanki, incredibly suffered only a knee injury in the dangerously close shave. The CCTV footage, shared by Aaj Tak journalist Shivangi Thakur on Facebook on Monday, has already racked up over 300,000 views.