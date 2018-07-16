Puppet Masters
Spain's Foreign Minister: "Whether we like it or not, Russia is back"
Sputnik
Sun, 15 Jul 2018 18:08 UTC
"Whether we like it or not, Russia is back. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has huge popularity because he represents a return to the international arena of the [previously] belittled country, a superpower in the past that wants to be like that again. And yes, it has nuclear weapons," Borrell told El Pais newspaper.
He added that Europe had a common stance toward Russia.
Russia's relationship with the West deteriorated in 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia following a referendum. The West, including EU member states, imposed several rounds of anti-Moscow sanctions, while Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations of interference in Ukraine's affairs, warning that the Western restrictions were counterproductive and undermining global stability.
Comment: From wheat, gold, oil, advanced weaponry, gas, and even public sporting events with both the winter Olympic games and the recent World Cup; in a relatively short period of time, despite relentless attacks, and with Vladimir Putin at the helm, Russia has worked its way back onto the global scene and holds a position of influence that has the ailing West quite nervous indeed: