Bored stupid by having to smile for millions of foreigners enjoying the 2018 Football World Cup, the Russians last week schemed to - once again - lash out at poor old England by poisoning two more people with their dastardly 'Novichok' nerve agent. The incident came just before the OPCW released an interim report on the alleged chemical attack on Douma earlier this year (that the West used to justify firing cruise missiles at targets near Damascus and Aleppo). The report stated that no evidence of chemical weapons were found.If you think these events are both bonkers and a little too convenient, that's because they are.Tune in to NewsReal with Joe and Niall today from 12pm - 1:30pm EST / 6pm - 7:30pm CET01:17:09