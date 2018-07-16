It is simply because I am aware that the US intelligence community lies constantly as a matter of policy, and because I understand how the burden of proof works.

1. Proof of a hacking conspiracy to elect Trump.

2. Proof that election meddling actually influenced the election in a meaningful way.

3. Some reason to believe Russian election meddling was unwarranted and unacceptable.

4. Proof that the election meddling went beyond simply giving Americans access to information about their government.

5. A valid reason to believe escalated tensions between two nuclear superpowers are worthwhile.