NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is certainly not the biggest fan of the Kremlin, but speaking at the 'NATO Engages' conference on Wednesday in Brussels, he opted for a softer rhetoric, saying re-engagement with Moscow would bring more good than harm.Slamming what he called "[Putin's] illegal annexation of Crimea, cyber propaganda, interference in domestic political processes," the secretary general nevertheless said:At a time when tensions between Russia and the West are running high,NATO still has "to talk to Russia to manage difficult relationships.""We have more military presence, more exercises,and at least, if they happen, to prevent them from spiraling out of control," Stoltenberg said.Asked if Moscow is really a threat to Europe, he replied:While there was nothing unusual in this remark, Stoltenberg explained his Russia policy is based "on what I learned as a Norwegian politician." He said his experience taught him that "even in coldest periods of Cold War we were able to keep working relationship with Russia," adding that Oslo cooperated with Moscow on border controls, environment, fisheries, and other issues.Aside from Russia, he reiterated his previous statement that NATO might cease to exist one day."It's not a law of nature that we'll have NATO forever," he added.Crimea was reunified with Russia in 2014 following a March referendum in which an overwhelming majority voted in favor of the move. The US and its allies imposed a number of sanctions on Moscow, with the Kremlin delivering a similar answer. While the West insists the referendum was illegal, Moscow claims it was conducted with no violations of international norms.