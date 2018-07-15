A HUGE earthquake registering magnitude 6.2 has struck Yemen, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).The quake struck 213 km northwest of Socotra island in the Gulf of Aden. There was no immediate no tsunami warning.Earthquakes registering between 6.0-6.9 on the Richter Scale are expected to result in moderate damage to a number of well-built structures.It is felt in wider areas, up to hundreds of miles from the epicentre.