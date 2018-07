© Unknown



"Personal Message to U.S. Attorneys From the Deputy A.G.," and included the sentence, "We need your help in connection with President Trump's nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court."

Rod J. Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, has asked federal prosecutors to help review the government documents of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, according to a letter obtained by The New York Times on Wednesday.



Mr. Rosenstein's request was an unusual insertion of politics into federal law enforcement. While the Justice Department has helped work on previous Supreme Court nominations, department lawyers in Washington typically carry out that task, not prosecutors who pursue criminal investigations nationwide.



But in an email sent this week to the nation's 93 United States attorneys, Mr. Rosenstein asked each office to provide up to three federal prosecutors "who can make this important project a priority for the next several weeks." Names were to be submitted to Mr. Rosenstein's office by the end of Wednesday.



"It's flat-out wrong to have career federal prosecutors engaged in a political process like the vetting of a Supreme Court nominee. It takes them away from the mission they're supposed to be fulfilling, which is effective criminal justice enforcement," The New York Times reported.

Overall it is unnecessary to for Rosenstein to vet Judge Kavanaugh at all because he should have already been vetted in order to hold his current position.

