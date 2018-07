© Getty

Double life

© Getty

© Laura M Suz



Current pollution limits may not be strict enough to protect the forest fungi, say researchers.Loss of fungi may be a factor, according to the study, published in the journal, Nature told BBC News.Known by the truffles and mushrooms formed by some species, they can live for decades beneath the surface, growing to several square metres in size.These fungi, known as mycorrhizal fungi, receive carbon from the tree in exchange for essential nutrients, like nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium, which they take up from the soil.The researchers studied 40,000 roots from 13,000 soil samples at 137 forest sites in 20 European countries, including the UK, over 10 years.The researchers say these first large-scale results should be used to design new studies into the link between pollution, soil, mycorrhizae, tree growth and tree health."A major finding of the study is that European pollution limits may be set far too high," said Dr Bidartondo.The study looked at beech, oak, pine and spruce trees across Europe, including several oak, pine and beech forests in the UK.Fungi receive little protection under conservation policies, which makes it hard to assess which species are rare or declining.