Othman Rami Hellas, 15, was killed on Friday evening after being shot by an IDF sniper during yet another tense standoff along the border demarcation fence, Wafa News reported . Another 220 Palestinians suffered injuries from the live bullets and tear gas that were used to repel the protesters.The IDF said it was forced to respond to the Palestinian "violence" after a soldier receivedThroughout the day there were violent riots involving thousands of Palestinians along the security fence between Gaza and Israel," the IDF said, in a statement. "Rioters threw grenades, explosive devices and fire bombs, burned tires, and threw stones at the security fence and at IDF troops."Israel urged Hamas to stop inciting weekly protests, accusing it of using Gazan civilians as "human shields" to cover their "terror activity." In the face of Hamas operatives using "grenades, fire bombs, explosives, stones, burning tires, arson kites, and incendiary balloons," the IDF has once again warned that it will use all means necessary to protect its sovereignty.In the 100 days since the weekly rallies began on March 30 at least 138 Palestinians, including 19 minors were killed. Over 15,000 rioters were injured.