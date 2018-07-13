Society's Child
Proof of blatant misinformation by mainstream media in 2018 Douma chemical weapons attack
Steemit
Tue, 10 Jul 2018 09:31 UTC
The following screenshots display what is currently, as of July 9, 2018, at the Wikipedia page on the April 7th, 2018 Dhouma alleged chemical weapons attack. Provided below the page screen shots will be additional extensive evidentiary material that has either been removed from the page previously or not included, thus proving that the page is highly inaccurate when it comes to what actually took place at Dhouma, Syria on April 7, 2018, and is presented by official Wikipedia editors. The additional non-included information brings the entire Wikipedia page and its 'official' sources into question and disrepute.
Link to page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douma_chemical_attack
Current screenshots from page:
It is now proven, due to the release of the OPCW report presented on July 6, 2018, that there was no Sarin or nerve agent of any kind used at the Dhouma event that took place on April 7th, 2018.
Link to official OPCW report (released July 6, 2018):
https://www.opcw.org/fileadmin/OPCW/S_series/2018/en/s-1645-2018_e_.pdf
The official OPCW report states that no Sarin nor any traces of nerve agent were found by the OPCW during the course of their investigation. However, in contrast, numerous sourced articles used as evidence at the Wikipedia page state that Sarin/nerve agent was used during the event. These sourced articles included articles by the Guardian UK and the BBC, amongst others. Screenshots proving such are provided below:
On April 11th, 2018, the Guardian UK posted the following article:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/apr/11/syria-douma-patients-chemical-attack-symptoms-who
Screen caps from article show the pushing of the Sarin nerve agent narrative.
Regarding the non-included factual information related to the attack. The following videos, posts and articles (not included at the Wikipedia page) reveal the real story and items of importance that are not included at the Wikipedia page.
Additionally, the White House also alleged Sarin/nerve agent was used and this now proven inaccurate information is not cited at the Wikipedia page (Link and screenshots providing evidence of such):
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-07/no-nerve-agents-douma-opcw-report-demolishes-white-house-sarin-narrative
The BBC article includes the following screen shot line to cover for their previous misreporting.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-44746147?ocid=socialflow_twitter
In contrast to the above article lets look at the BBC's article from April 16, 2018 which features information provided to the public that is now proven as misleading and inaccurate due to the OPCW report released on July 6, 2018.
Syria war: What we know about Douma 'chemical attack' - April 16, 2018
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-43697084
Screenshots from BBC article:
Directly after the April 7, 2018 event I put together a large post featuring the reports of Pearson Sharp and numerous other reporters and investigative researchers. All of this information from all these highly reputable sources is also excluded from the Wikipedia page as of July 9, 2018.
Massive Compilation of Media Material Proving April 7, 2018 Chemical Attack in Dhouma Syria Was a False Flag Conducted By The White Helmet Terrorists
https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/compilation-of-media-material-proving-april-7-2018-chemical-attack-in-dhouma-syria-was-a-false-flag-conducted-by-the-white
Another important piece of information missing from the official Wikipedia page on the event is the fact that the Russian government news agencies Sputnik and RT were able to talk to the young boy (Hassan Diab) that was featured in the MSM video reports on the Dhouma chemical event and his father allowed him permission to travel with the Russian delegation to OPCW headquarters in Den Haag, Netherlands to report that the event was staged. It should be noted that the simple fact that Hassan Diab is alive and well proves the event was a hoax, one that US President Donald Trump nearly started WW3 over when he ordered US forces to bomb Syria on April 13, 2018.
Video included here provided by Sputnik Russian News Agency:
Link to RT article proving such (also not included at Wikipedia page):
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/428514-douma-civilians-chemical-hoax/
Screenshot from article:
Guardian UK:
Still shot image from video featuring Hassad Diab:
French government and Fox News used the same children to push the propaganda provided by the White Helmets:
RT exposes the truth about the video footage that western mainstream media used to portray the chemical attack:
Of course, the video above is not included at the Wikipedia page either, for it would reveal that Hassan Diab is alive and well and that he clearly stated that the children were outside when the White Helmets grabbed them and took them into the hospital and started pouring water on them.
Screenshot from video:
RT and the Russian Ministry of Defence has revealed the true story and interviewed eyewitness that are not included at the Wikipedia page:
Link to CNN video of 'reporter' smelling a backpack for chemical agents:
Note: Even a cursory examination into the nature of sarin gas reveals that Sarin nerve agent, as explained in a paper from California State University, Los Angeles, is clear, odorless, and tasteless - meaning it can't be detected by smelling a backpack. It's also incredibly lethal, having the ability to kill within "minutes," according to chemical experts. "Inhaled or absorbed through the skin, the nerve agent kills by crippling the respiratory center of the central nervous system and paralyzing the muscles around the lungs." Note that CNN is listed numerous times as a credible source by Wikipedia editors in relation to the April 7, 2018 event in Dhouma, Syria.
For more information on The White Helmet terrorists and Wikipedia's misinformation related to such, I recommend the following post I put together two months ago directly after the Dhouma false flag.
MSM Misinformation: Comparing the Wikipedia Page of the White Helmet Terrorists with the Actual Images From Their Own Facebook Accounts
https://steemit.com/informationwar/@clarityofsignal/msm-misinformation-comparing-the-wikipedia-page-of-the-white-helmet-terrorists-with-the-actual-images-from-their-own-facebook
Additional recent posts featuring reactions from investigative researchers and reporters in regards to the OPCW report released on July 6, 2018 is included here also:
Newly Released OPCW Report Reveals No Trace of Sarin or Nerve Agent in Dhouma Syria Chemical Attack Reported By The White Helmets On April 7th, 2018
https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/newly-released-opcw-report-reveals-no-trace-of-sarin-or-nerve-agent-in-dhouma-syria-chemical-attack-reported-by-the-white
Additional Tweets and Articles From Journalists and Investigative Researchers Question Aspects of OPCW Report on Alleged Chemical Weapons Attack in Dhouma Syria on April 7, 2018 And MSM 'Reporting' Related To Such
https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/additional-tweets-and-articles-from-journalists-and-investigative-researchers-question-aspects-of-opcw-report-on-alleged
Comment: As noted, Wikipedia is NOT a reliable source for information and is really just an establishment psyop. See also: Eyewitness in Douma: Syrian Civilians from Ground Zero Expose Chemical Weapons Hoax