US President Donald Trump's new strategy on Afghanistan stipulates an increase in the US's military presence in the country so as to force the Taliban, a terrorist group controlling a large part of the country, to negotiate a political settlement.In response to Washington's earlier claims that Russia was collaborating with the Taliban*,The spokeswoman explained that reports by US officials indicated that large portions of US military aid to Kabul had been stolen.ensuring the security of Russian citizens in Afghanistan and contributing to the process of national reconciliation, which unfortunately has not yet made any progress," the spokeswoman stressed.Afghanistan has for a long time been in a state of political turmoil, as the government cannot establish full control over the country's territory due to the actions of various terrorist factions, in particular the Taliban and Daesh*.The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to 9/11 terror attacks, with the mission lasting until December 28, 2014. In 2015, NATO initiated a new mission, code-named "Resolute Support," which was aimed at providing training assistance to Afghanistan's security forces.Several terrorist organizations, with Daesh and the Taliban being the most prominent ones, have long posed a threat to Afghanistan's stability on political, social and security levels, and they continue to disseminate violence within the Islamic country.* Daesh (also called ISIS/IS/ISIL/Islamic State) and the Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia.