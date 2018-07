© REUTERS



They coordinated steps against ISIS forces shifting with US connivance from Syria to Afghanistan, an apparent response to US effortsTop security and intelligence officials from Pakistan, Iran, Russia, and China held a meeting in Islamabad, where they stressed the need for more active involvement of regional forces in efforts to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.This is reported by TASS.During the discussions, the main attention was paid to the dangers associated with the build-up of groups of terrorists in Afghanistan.Senior security and intelligence officials stressed the need for greater involvement of regional forces in efforts to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.End of news item, beginning of commentary:Not stated in any of the news accounts of this meeting is the likely spur that led to it. Sputnik alike has reported "The US has been accused numerous times of providing various forms of support to Daesh and other terrorist groups, operating in the region.The same month, Damascus said that US air power had been used on numerous occasions to rescue terrorist leaders from their imminent destruction at the hands of the Syrian army and even to stage 'accidental' attacks on Syrian forces as they advanced against the militants.In most recent case that occurred in late-December, Syrian news agency SANA reported that US helicopters evacuated Daesh leaders from several areas across the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor to the country's northeast.From Guildhall.ua Translated by Tom Winter