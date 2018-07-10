© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters 389

US President Donald Trump's first dedicated bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart will probably be easier than his UK visit and NATO summit, he said before leaving for his European tour.Trump outlined his plans for the upcoming days to journalists before boarding a helicopter.Trump's program for the European tour includes a two-day NATO summit in Brussels, a long-awaited visit to Britain and a stop in Helsinki, where his meeting with Putin is to take place.Ahead of the meetings, the EU's Donald Tusk warned Trump that he should tone down his anti-European rhetoric, because the US doesn't have many allies. Trump later tried to play down the squabbling, saying Washington had enough allies, but stressed that it will not let them "take advantage" of the US.He told reporters: "Boris Johnson's a friend of mine, he's been very very nice to me, very supportive", and added, "I like Boris Johnson, I've always liked him."The former British Foreign Secretary has been glowing about the US president in recent weeks, suggesting in a leaked Buzzfeed recording that "you might get somewhere" with Trump at the center of Brexit negotiations and that Johnson had "become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness."Trump won't be hanging around in London for too long when he arrives, where it's thought thousands of protesters are expected to line the streets on Friday, accompanied by a giant blimp of a baby Donald Trump that will take to the skies to mark his visit.The meeting with Putin is arguably the most attention-drawing leg of the tour, considering the accusations in the US that Trump owes his current office to the Russian president and that there may have been collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.Trump denies such a collusion took place while the Russian government insists that it never meddled in the 2016 election.