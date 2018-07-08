Society's Child
UK police say woman exposed to nerve agent in Amesbury has died
RT
Sun, 08 Jul 2018 22:29 UTC
Police don't know at the moment how Sturgess, 44, and Charlie Rowley, 45, were exposed to Novichok. The pair were discovered unconscious in a property in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, last Saturday, however, the incident was only brought to light on Wednesday when the police revealed that the two were treated "for suspected exposure to an unknown substance."
The substance in question was initially believed to be heroin or crack cocaine from a tainted batch of drugs, but "expert scientists" later confirmed it to be the same Novichok-class nerve agent that was used to poison the Skripals in March, according to the UK government's claims.
Amesbury is located just nine miles (some 14 km) from the site of Skripal incident, which occurred in March. Sturgess, a mother of three, and her boyfriend have never been on the radar of intelligence services.
Police have said they've opened a murder inquiry into Sturgess' death.
"This terrible news has only served to strengthen our resolve to identify and bring to justice the person or persons responsible for what I can only describe as an outrageous, reckless and barbaric act," UK counter-terrorism chief Neil Basu said in a statement.
Shortly after the news of Sturgess' passing broke, British Prime Minister Theresa May issued a statement saying that she is "appalled and shocked" by the development, while extending her condolences to the woman's family. She also pledged the British government's "full support" to the local community.
Reader Comments
Ask yourselves what's going on? No, I mean wake the X~up and now really ask yourself what could be going on.
It's a binary agent. 5 to 8 times more deadly than VX. Now we already know that the Club of Rome openly stated that the problem is too many people. What better way to solve this problem than by covert means. First compulsory vaccinations, later the secondary part to the binary is dispensed by some suitable means, and the next thing we know it's Zombie Apocalypse. Honestly, why can't people put two and two together?
I mean come on, add it up people: school shootings, mass shootings, stooges calling to destroy the bills of rights, illegal prohibitions on lawfully authorized carrying of weapons that violate the supreme laws of the people, all designed to disarm the people, and then we have drug companies patenting plants, destroying forests, pushing for compulsory vaccination laws under the guise of public health, no voting, no voice, all illegal and completely totalitarian unauthorized and illegal.