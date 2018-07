"The last time I saw Catstones Moor on fire must've been the early 80s.

A FIRE has broken out near Cullingworth Moor in Bradford. West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says four fire engines are at the scene. The fire is reportedly on heathland between Harden and Cullingworth, known as Catstones Moor, according to a source.Another source said: "I believe the fire is between Cullingworth, Ryecroft and The Guide Inn, at Hainworth Shaw, Keighley ." One onlooker could see smoke building on the moor, from the nearby Cullingworth Gala.Fearne Grist said: "The flames are spreading bad." Sulley Baynham said: "It's now spreading across and lighting the woodland, so potentially could become alot bigger especially as it nears the St Ives woodland estate. He added:The fire on Cullingworth Moor is spreading to woodlands now.Olivia Kent, of Wilsden said:I do remember it well as my grandad and I walked on the moor regularly when I was a tot." She added: "It's now 5pm and we can smell the smoke across in Wilsden. I sincerely hope the firefighters can put this to bed swiftly."Jayne Coates said: "The fire is right at the back of the fields where we keep our horse, all horses safe and stabled but smoke is bad. "It's scary,Two fire engines from Skipton and Grassington are currently on route to assist crews from West Yorkshire Fire and Recue Service that are already at the scene.A close-up video of the fire on the moor near Cullingworth.