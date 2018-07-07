That a Senate Committee would expect anyone to believe such a far-fetched story shows that the Senate Intelligence (sic) Committee has no respect whatsoever for the people who elected President Trump, or, for that matter, for anyone else at home or abroad.
This Senate report is the most incredible bullshit I have every encountered in my life. There is no evidence whatsoever in the report. Only assertions. And most of these are based on "open-source" internet postings by trolls and bots financed by the military/security complex and Democratic Party.
What the report actually tells us is that no member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has enough intelligence or integrity to serve in the US Senate. It is the Senate Intelligence Committee that is a disgrace to America and to the entire human race.
RT has great fun with the collection of nitwits that comprise the Senate Intelligence Committee: https://www.rt.com/usa/431661-senate-intelligence-assessment-russia/
On this Fourth of July, how can anyone be a Proud American?
Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts' latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West, How America Was Lost, and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order.
See also - In rebuke to Trump, key Senate panel endorses finding that Russia attacked 2016 election
The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of Information Clearing House.
Comment: The US is rapidly losing any influence or respect (or what it had left) at home and around the world. And this farce is exemplary. But then the US isn't alone, the hysteria spread far and wide across the Western world and many in power still suffer the same delusions:
The Possibility of a Successful Trump-Putin Summit has the Establishment in Hysterics
The 97 Russian Cents That Changed History - Stop Putin, Before He Strikes Again!
Peak hysteria: 'Dead spies, hybrid warfare and meddling diplomats' - MPs unleash anti-Russian onslaught in Commons
In the Absence of Evidence of Russian Collusion and 'Hacking', Congress Makes It Up
Also check out SOTT radio's: