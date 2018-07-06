People in Southern Syria demonstrated against terrorists on Wednesday as the Syrian Army troops continued their advances in Dara'a province moved towards Nasib passageway at the border with Jordan.Civilians in different districts in the town of Nawa poured into the streets and hoisted the government flags,Meantime, the army men stormed terrorists' positions Northeast of the town of al-Tayebeh in Southern Dara'a.Also, the artillery and missile units opened heavy fire at terrorists' positions and movements in al-Tayereh, Tal al-Saman and Tafas regions in Western Dara'a, inflicting major losses on the terrorists.Local sources said that the army is planning to capture al-Tayebeh to reach to Um al-Mayadin region and move towards Nasib border-crossing via the international highway.Filed sources, in the meantime, said that a fresh round of talks has started between the Russian delegation, representing the Syrian government, with some militant groups in Busra al-Sham region in Eastern Dara'a.A military source reported on Tuesday that theThe source said the army men continued to storm terrorists' positions in Western Dara'a and arrived at the entrance of Tafas township.Also, the army's artillery and missile units opened heavy fire at terrorists' movements in Seida and al-Tayibah townships,, the source added.In the meantime, other units of the army restored security to al-Moseirefeh township in Eastern Dara'a, the source further said.The source went on to say that the army tightened noose on the terrorists West of Dara'a, adding that the army gained control over 58 percent of territory in Dara'a province.Commander of Tahrir al-Sham Hay'at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) in Dara'a Abu Jaber al-Shami announced that his fighters would never quit battle with the army in the Southern province.