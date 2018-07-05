© Abb Takk News/KJN

A son of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group's leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in battle in the Syrian province of Homs, IS's propaganda agency Amaq announced.the group said in a statement late on July 3 showing a photo of a young man holding an assault rifle. Nussayriyyah is IS's term for the Alawite religious minority sect of President Bashar al-Assad.IS maintains only a small presence in Syria after being targeted for elimination by Syrian and Russian forces as well as U.S.-backed rebel forces in the last year. It is now estimated to control no more than 3 percent of Syria's territory.U.S. and Iraqi officials have said they believe IS leader Baghdadi remains alive in Syria near the Iraqi border.He had four children with his first wife and a son with his second wife. In September, the last voice message attributed to Baghdadi called on his followers worldwide to "resist" their enemies.