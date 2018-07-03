© Louai Beshara/Agence France-Presse



© @desyracuse/ Map annotation by Aron Lund

Leith Aboufadel is Editor-in-Chief of Al-Masdar News specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is approaching the strategic Nassib Crossing in southern Daraa, a source told Al-Masdar News this morning.Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army is quickly approaching the Nassib Crossing from both its eastern and northern axes, following another big push.According to a field report from Daraa, the Syrian Arab Army has reached the eastern axis of Umm Mayadhin, leaving only 3.5 kilometers until they reach the Nassib Crossing.Furthermore, the Syrian Army is also pushing southwest from the town of Al-Tayyibah towards the Nassib Crossing; this attack leaves them less than 7km from the Jordanian border.For the rebel forces, losing the Nassib Crossing could be devastating, as it would give the Syrian Arab Army access to the southeastern part of Daraa city.Should the Syrian Army reach the southeastern part of the provincial capital, the rebel forces will find themselves nearly besieged inside Daraa city.For the Syrian Arab Army, seizing the Nassib Crossing is a high priority because it will allow them to reopen the Damascus-Amman Highway for the first time in several years.The Syrian Army lost the Nassib Crossing in early 2015, when the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jabhat Al-Nusra captured this areaFollowing the capture of the Nassib Crossing, the rebel forces were able to capture all of southeast Daraa, including the historical city of Busra Al-Sham.Once the Nassib Crossing is captured, the first phase of the Syrian Army's offensive will conclude after less than two weeks of fighting.