knife
North Rhine-Westphalia's (NRW) Minister of the Interior wants to ban knives 'as far as possible'. Herbert Reul, the state's Minister announced the measures after numerous stabbing incidents, Tag 24 reports.

"Wherever you can, you should ban the use of knives," Reul tells the Rheinische Post. "We already have more than ten incidents with knives every day in NRW."

A knife attack in Lünen, a bloody murder in Viersen, there are stabbing incidents throughout the state. They are also becoming a dangerous problem for the police in NRW.

Interior Minister Raul now wants to take action against knives. For the first time, there will be a weapons ban at Dortmund's main station this weekend, due to increasing violence.

From 6PM Friday to 7AM Saturday and from 6PM Saturday evening to 7AM Sunday morning, alarm pistols, knives of all kinds, as well as blow, shock and puncture weapons are prohibited.

The Federal Police are reacting to the increasing violence in railway stations, as well. The union of police (GdP) had already suspected "increasing knife attacks in this country".

Hardly a day goes by without police reports of dangerous or even deadly knife attacks.