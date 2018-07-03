© US Army



The Pentagon has changed the information of its goals and objectives on its website without making any official statement, said the Task & Purpose service that was the first to draw attention to the fact.Previously, the US Department of Defense qualified as the means of "supplying the military necessary to contain war and protect the security of the country." Such a description can still be found on the Pentagon website in the "Department Information" section. However, the main page indicates another mission now.Most significantly, the DoD had within its objectives toit reads on the website.Meanwhile, in the department's strategy it is said that its text has not been updated since January 2017. This is not true.According to the website, such a change seems significant, given the policy of US President Donald Trump, and perhaps presupposes a more aggressive stance on national security issues.. The Pentagon plays a key role in decision making, most famously in the post-Cold War era is the invasion of Iraq that was spearheaded by this entity.Jihadist groups sponsored by the Pentagon and by the CIA have clashed with each other in the past in Syria demonstrating the lack of coordination within America's different security apparatuses'. However the key goal of destroying so-called enemies of the United States remains the same whether they are achieved by the same or different means between these intelligence and security agencies.is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.