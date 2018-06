© AFP 2018 / Bart Maat / ANP

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is the Hague-based enforcement body for the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) and has been operating since 1997. It has 193 UN states as members. Its mission is to oversee global compliance with the convention, which prohibits the use of chemical weapons (CW) and requires their destruction. The inspectors have the power to say whether chemical weapons have been used following a fact-finding visit. Until the watchdog's recent conference, they had not been authorized to identify the group or countryof deploying such weapons in any specific incident.On June 27, an OPCW special session held in the Hague, the Netherlands, voted to expand the powers of the international chemical weapons watchdog. It was only the fourth conference held by the organization in its 21-year history and the first gathering to address the problem of the non-attribution of responsibility for the use of CW.A total of 147 countries were accredited to join the session. Forty-six nations did not take part for various reasons. A two-thirds majority, minus any abstentions, was required for the proposal to be approved. The vote was 82-24 — only 106 out of 193 voted, leaving 87 (or 45% of all OPCW members) aside. It passed in accordance with the rules but was far from being very convincing overall!. This was no great victory.UK Foreign Minister Boris Johnson put forward the proposal in order to give the organization some teeth. The UK government thinks the OPCW must adopt a higher profile, which would include the authority to identify the perpetrators, otherwise it will lose its relevance. The powers of attribution that are to be used initially in SyriaThe proposal submitted by the UK had the backing of the United States, the European Union, and other nations under their influence. From the very beginning the British initiative was supported by the secretariat of the OPCW. It's no wonder, as it caters to the interests of bureaucrats. Their clout and salaries will grow. A host of countries, including Russia, opposed the move. Moscow believes In a nutshell,. For instance, violations of the core principle ofand many provisions of the CWC took place last year during the investigations of the Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack , during which the inspectors did not travel to inspect Syria's Shayrat air base. The same story was repeated during the 2018 attack in Douma. The investigation was poorly conducted. There were serious disagreements between member states, which prevented that body from reaching definitive conclusions.The performance of the OPCW has so far not been up to par, so why should its authority be expanded, making it responsible for such a complicated task as assigning blame?The British proposal did not even offer to reform the organization before assigning it a new mission.. If the OPCW is to make final conclusions on guilt, it should have a mechanism to prevent its being politicized and biased. It all goes to show that political motives prevailed when the initiative was put forward. Many nations don't care much about the Skripal case but they will vote to put the blame on Russia. Many of them see the events in Syria as a far-off problem. They will also vote to please those who hold influence over them.Nice words were uttered condemning the use of CW, and highfalutin speeches were given to play on people's heartstrings, but not all that glitters is gold. Quite often decisions approved by a relative majority. Many aspects of the matter had not been clarified, a lot of questions were still unanswered,That's what leaves us with a lot of doubts.