Wedges of cheddar cheese
© Getty
America's stockpile of cheese is at its highest in more than 100 years, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to a report on cold storage from the USDA, America has 1.385 billion pounds o cheese in its stockpile, the highest since records started being taken in August 1917.

The report found that the East North Central region of the United States has the highest stock of natural cheese for American and other cheese, with 339 million pounds of American cheese and 374 million pounds of other cheese.

According to the Washington Post, the cheese stockpile is so high because there's too much milk on hand for processors, and milk is more easily stored as cheese. Combine that with school being out and cows being more productive, you get the record number.

The lowest stockpile of cheese came in 1918, according to the USDA, where there was just over 23 million pounds of cheese.