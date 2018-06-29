The California Democrat, who's known for saying outlandish and inconsistent comments, delivered her incendiary remarks at an anti-Trump rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, outside of a downtown federal building.
"If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them! And you tell them that they are not welcome, anymore, anywhere," Waters said.
Those words sparked an ethics complaint from the conservative legal think tank, Judicial Watch - and for good reason.
A letter from Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton to the Office of Congressional Ethics, said:
"In encouraging individuals to create "crowds" who will "push back" on President Trump's Cabinet members at private business establishments and in seemingly trying to prevent these Cabinet officials from obtaining basic necessities without fear of assault and violence, Rep. Waters seems to be violation of House rules, specifically:Waters's dangerous comments came amid several ugly, high-profile incidents marking the exact type of behavior she was advocating.
"A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall conduct himself at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House. [House Rule 23, clause 1.]"
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant by its owner, simply for being a member of the Trump administration.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was accosted by an angry socialist mob while at a Washington, D.C. restaurant last week. A video was posted online by the "Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America."
And left-wing activists harassed Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at a movie theater over the weekend because of her support for the Trump administration.
Protestors yelled and insulted Bondi as she left the movie and returned to her vehicle.
A video was taken and posted online by a progressive activist from a group called "Organize Florida."
The ethics complaint requests an immediate investigation, as the potential for political violence seems to be escalating due to Waters and others making similar comments.
"Rep. Maxine Waters incited violence and assault against members of President Trump's Cabinet," said Fitton. "It is urgent that the House ethics quickly act to hold her accountable for this dangerous incitement."
Comment: See also: