Biggs told The Hill that Waters' comments do "not become somebody who's in Congress" and warrant disciplinary action.
"So we just introduced it, we have some cosponsors, but what she did was to basically incite people to come after and attack members of the president's cabinet," the Arizona Republican told The Hill. "And also spread that out to more people."
"Everybody agrees that it was just highly objectionable what she did," he added.
The measure calls on Waters to apologize to Trump administration officials "for endangering their lives and sowing seeds of discord," to release a statement making it clear that violence and harassment aren't appropriate ways to protest, and finally to resign her House seat.
"If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd," Waters told a gathering Saturday. "And you push back on them. Tell them they're not welcome any more, anywhere!"
Earlier on Monday, Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer called on Congress to censure Waters.
"There's enough in this society, you don't engage in those types of practices. And, Maxine basically denied that she called on people to harass others. No peace, no rest. So she is still sticking by what she has done," said Fleischer.
"The press needs to have a feeding frenzy among the left as they always do on the right. It's her turn now. Frankly I'm at the point where, if she continues to double down the house ought to take up a motion to censure her. Because this does lead to violence."
So far, five members have agreed to sign onto Biggs' measure.
Scott Morefield is a freelance reporter at The Daily Caller and a weekly columnist at Townhall. Additionally, Scott's editorial columns have been featured on National Review, The Federalist, TheBlaze, Breitbart, WND, The Hill, and many other sites. Follow him on Twitter @SKMorefield.