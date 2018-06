© Associated Press/Timothy D. Easley



United We Dream

United We Dream started as a project of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. Between 2008 and 2010, NILC received $206,453 in U.S. government grants, the records show. The project funded was for "immigration-related employment discrimination public education." Headquartered in Los Angeles, NILC was established in 1979 and is dedicated to "defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income." The organization, which also has offices in Washington D.C. and Berkeley, California claims to have played a leadership role in spearheading Barack Obama's amnesty program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which has shielded hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from deportation. "Ultimately, NILC's goals are centered on promoting the full integration of all immigrants into U.S. society," according to its website. -JW

In the latest confrontation between Trump-hating liberals and a conservative woman, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Mitch McConnell (R-KY), unleashed on a group of protesters who ambushed the couple as they left a Monday dinner at Georgetown University with business executives from Cambria Health Solutions.As the group of angry Georgetown students loudly approached with signboards and backpacks, Chao shouted backwhile pointing at them."How does he sleep at night" shot back one of the protesters.The man who shot the video identified himself as "Roberto, a rising Senior at Georgetown University," who says he was "coming back from my internship at," when he received a text that McConnell and Chao were on campus and "quickly mobilized".You may remember them from May as thethat developed a smartphone app to assist illegal immigrants byThe app, Notifica (Notify), allows users to program a set of automated messages to alert a pre-selected group of individuals with the press of one button. It is available on the Google and Apple app stores.So when an illegal immigrant is in the process of being apprehended by US authorities, they will frantically dig around in their pockets to whip out their phones and activate the app -United We Dream describes itself as the country's largest immigrant youth-led community - boasting over 400,000 members nationwide. They claim to "." The group advocates for protections and rights for illegal immigrants - including defending against deportation, obtaining education and acquiring "justice and liberation" for undocumented LGBT "immigrants and allies," according to Judicial Watch Adrian Reyna, director of Membership and Technology Strategies for United We Dream says the app was designed "precisely to have a plan of action at your" fingertips.