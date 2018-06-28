As the group of angry Georgetown students loudly approached with signboards and backpacks, Chao shouted back "Why don't you leave my husband alone?" while pointing at them.
"How does he sleep at night" shot back one of the protesters.
The man who shot the video identified himself as "Roberto, a rising Senior at Georgetown University," who says he was "coming back from my internship at United We Dream," when he received a text that McConnell and Chao were on campus and "quickly mobilized".
United We Dream
You may remember them from May as the Soros-funded "open borders" group that developed a smartphone app to assist illegal immigrants by sounding the alarm if they have been apprehended by US authorities.
The app, Notifica (Notify), allows users to program a set of automated messages to alert a pre-selected group of individuals with the press of one button. It is available on the Google and Apple app stores.
So when an illegal immigrant is in the process of being apprehended by US authorities, they will frantically dig around in their pockets to whip out their phones and activate the app - hopefully without being mistaken for drawing a gun.
United We Dream describes itself as the country's largest immigrant youth-led community - boasting over 400,000 members nationwide. They claim to "embrace the common struggle of all people of color and stand up against racism, colonialism, colorism, and xenophobia." The group advocates for protections and rights for illegal immigrants - including defending against deportation, obtaining education and acquiring "justice and liberation" for undocumented LGBT "immigrants and allies," according to Judicial Watch.
United We Dream started as a project of the National Immigration Law Center (NILC), according to records obtained by Judicial Watch. Between 2008 and 2010, NILC received $206,453 in U.S. government grants, the records show. The project funded was for "immigration-related employment discrimination public education." Headquartered in Los Angeles, NILC was established in 1979 and is dedicated to "defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income." The organization, which also has offices in Washington D.C. and Berkeley, California claims to have played a leadership role in spearheading Barack Obama's amnesty program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which has shielded hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from deportation. "Ultimately, NILC's goals are centered on promoting the full integration of all immigrants into U.S. society," according to its website. -JWAdrian Reyna, director of Membership and Technology Strategies for United We Dream says the app was designed "precisely to have a plan of action at your" fingertips.
It seems like Roberto, an intern at the Soros-Funded United We Dream, had a plan of action indeed.
Comment: The deluded SJWs think they are 'fighting for a better world' but are really only being exploited by a ruthless oligarch.