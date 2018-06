Remedy: 'Contempt or Impeachment'The House Judiciary Committee approved for the first time a resolution Tuesday demanding that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein turn over all requested documents regarding the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation during the presidential election after seven daysThe decision to move forward with the resolution came after a year of battles with the Justice Department and FBI to turn over requested documents. The committee voted on party lines 15-11 to pass the resolution directing Rosenstein to comply within the next seven days or face the consequences. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has been one of the lawmakers at the frontlines of the committee's investigation, saidHe noted that it will be up to House Republican leaders to decide whether or not to take it to the full House for a vote."If they don't comply with the resolution they know the remedies the House has, contempt and impeachment," said Jordan. "If we don't get that information entitled to us, everybody knows that we'll do what we have to do to get it done."Jordan and Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., were the authors of the resolution.The resolution does not include a penalty but Jordan noted that the lawmakers are prepared to file impeachment or contempt against Rosenstein. The resolution is expected to sit on the House floor until members return from their break after the next week.