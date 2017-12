House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) ordered congressional investigators to physically remove all outstanding documents from the Justice Department on Thursday.tweeted Fox News' Chad Pergram.As The Gateway Pundit's Cristina Laila reported , Nunes told Fox News' Catherine Herridge Friday his investigators have already uncovered evidence of abuse in U.S. government's surveillance practices.Nunes told Herridge regarding the FISA courts and other surveillance practices."We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA abuse and other matters that we can't get into too much. But it is very concerning."VIDEO and partially transcribed by Fox News In an interview with newly-minted Fox News host Laura Ingraham in October, Nunes (R-CA) gave a sobering view of the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions and James Comey's FBI.The California lawmaker says the Justice Department is ignoring the issue of leaks, marring investigations into scandals such as the 'Trump Dossier,' and 'Russian interference,' into the 2016 presidential election."Who's lying at the FBI?," Ingraham asked Nunes on the topic of who funded the 'Trump dossier.'asked NunesIngraham was taken aback by the response, replying with "that's quite a charge."admitted Nunes.