House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) ordered congressional investigators to physically remove all outstanding documents from the Justice Department on Thursday.
"Intel Cmte chair Nunes says Hse Intel Cmte will send investigators to DoJ Thursday to do a "scrub" of documents they have pursued since winter. Nunes says if McCabe doesn't appear next Tuesd, he will move to subpoena him..or potentially hold McCabe in contempt of Congress," tweeted Fox News' Chad Pergram.
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe abruptly cancelled his closed door testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee as news emerged that the wife of Senior DOJ official Bruce Ohr worked for Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm which assembled the infamous "Trump dossier." Ohr was demoted last week after allegedly trying to conceal his contacts with Fusion.
Fox News reporter Chad Pergram's sources tell him "McCabe has an Ohr problem," and they believe "FBI DepDir McCabe not coming to Hse Intel Cmte tomorrow because he'd be asked about Bruce Ohr & Ohr's wife Nellie who worked for Fusion GPS," adding "something far more sinister."
Pergram also tweeted "Expect subpoenas to compel McCabe to appear this wk."
As The Gateway Pundit's Cristina Laila reported, Nunes told Fox News' Catherine Herridge Friday his investigators have already uncovered evidence of abuse in U.S. government's surveillance practices.
"I believe there's evidence that abuses have occurred," Nunes told Herridge regarding the FISA courts and other surveillance practices.
"We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA abuse and other matters that we can't get into too much. But it is very concerning."
"I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one."
VIDEO and partially transcribed by Fox News:
In an interview with newly-minted Fox News host Laura Ingraham in October, Nunes (R-CA) gave a sobering view of the Justice Department under Attorney General Jeff Sessions and James Comey's FBI.
The California lawmaker says the Justice Department is ignoring the issue of leaks, marring investigations into scandals such as the 'Trump Dossier,' and 'Russian interference,' into the 2016 presidential election.
"Who's lying at the FBI?," Ingraham asked Nunes on the topic of who funded the 'Trump dossier.'
"We don't really know. Is it just Comey or is it the whole FBI?," asked Nunes
Ingraham was taken aback by the response, replying with "that's quite a charge."
"Absolutely. This is the government out of control," admitted Nunes.
