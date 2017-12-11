Puppet Masters
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Nunes claims evidence of FISA surveillance abuse (VIDEO)
Cristina Laila
Getway Pundit
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 10:17 UTC
Getway Pundit
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 10:17 UTC
Catherine Herridge Friday his investigators have already uncovered evidence of abuse in U.S. government's surveillance practices.
As previously reported, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it cleared Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA) of claims he mishandled classified information after dragging it out for eight months.
Rep. Devin Nunes walked away from the House Intelligence Committee Russia probe in April after he said in a press conference in March that Trump and his associates were unmasked after viewing intelligence reports.
Nunes then went to brief the President on the information in the intelligence reports before meeting with the Intelligence Committee.
The left-wing lunatics came unglued and hit Nunes with a probe that lasted eight months. Nunes slammed the accusations as "entirely false and politically motivated".
Now this...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave his first interview since being cleared of a House Ethics probe and spoke to Catherine Herridge of Fox News.
"I believe there's evidence that abuses have occurred," Nunes told Herridge regarding the FISA courts and other surveillance practices.
"We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA abuse and other matters that we can't get into too much. But it is very concerning."
"I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one."
"It's hard to believe that all of them, there was a very small circle that we're looking into the Trump dossier overall." Nunes said.
VIDEO and partially transcribed by Fox News:
Media was set ablaze Thursday after FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. He defended the FBI against Trump's scorched earth tweets attacking the institution's corrupt leadership and refused to answer many key questions.
All eyes are on Trump-hating and Hillary-loving FBI agent Peter Strzok. The disgraced agent was removed from Mueller's witch hunt after it was discovered he was sending anti-Trump text messages to his mistress FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Mueller covered-up this scandal, which is a scandal in itself.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also unloaded on FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday during a House hearing. The conservative firebrand demanded Wray confirm whether or not Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok applied for the FISA warrant to spy on Trump officials.
Jordan told Lou Dobbs Thursday night he believes the FISA court application to spy on the Trump campaign will prove the FBI used fake dossier to spy on opposing party!
Perhaps it was discovered over the summer that Strzok used the dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's camp. Many people believe there is more to the story than Strzok being removed for anti-Trump text messages. All of Mueller's associates are anti-Trump liberal hacks so why was Strzok singled out?
We will find out soon. The wheels on Mueller's Deep State witch hunt are starting to fall off.
As previously reported, the House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it cleared Rep Devin Nunes (R-CA) of claims he mishandled classified information after dragging it out for eight months.
Rep. Devin Nunes walked away from the House Intelligence Committee Russia probe in April after he said in a press conference in March that Trump and his associates were unmasked after viewing intelligence reports.
Nunes then went to brief the President on the information in the intelligence reports before meeting with the Intelligence Committee.
The left-wing lunatics came unglued and hit Nunes with a probe that lasted eight months. Nunes slammed the accusations as "entirely false and politically motivated".
Now this...
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave his first interview since being cleared of a House Ethics probe and spoke to Catherine Herridge of Fox News.
"I believe there's evidence that abuses have occurred," Nunes told Herridge regarding the FISA courts and other surveillance practices.
"We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA abuse and other matters that we can't get into too much. But it is very concerning."
"I hate to use the word corrupt, but they become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one."
"It's hard to believe that all of them, there was a very small circle that we're looking into the Trump dossier overall." Nunes said.
VIDEO and partially transcribed by Fox News:
Media was set ablaze Thursday after FBI Director Christopher Wray testified at a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing. He defended the FBI against Trump's scorched earth tweets attacking the institution's corrupt leadership and refused to answer many key questions.
All eyes are on Trump-hating and Hillary-loving FBI agent Peter Strzok. The disgraced agent was removed from Mueller's witch hunt after it was discovered he was sending anti-Trump text messages to his mistress FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Mueller covered-up this scandal, which is a scandal in itself.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) also unloaded on FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday during a House hearing. The conservative firebrand demanded Wray confirm whether or not Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok applied for the FISA warrant to spy on Trump officials.
Jordan told Lou Dobbs Thursday night he believes the FISA court application to spy on the Trump campaign will prove the FBI used fake dossier to spy on opposing party!
Perhaps it was discovered over the summer that Strzok used the dossier to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump's camp. Many people believe there is more to the story than Strzok being removed for anti-Trump text messages. All of Mueller's associates are anti-Trump liberal hacks so why was Strzok singled out?
We will find out soon. The wheels on Mueller's Deep State witch hunt are starting to fall off.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Comment: See also:
FBI Lies and Coverups on Trump 'Dodgy Dossier' Exposed at House Judiciary Committee Hearing, Mainstream Media Ignores It