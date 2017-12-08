Let's remember a couple of things about the dossier," he said. "The Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign, which we now know were one and the same, paid the law firm who paid Fusion GPS who paid Christopher Steele who then paid Russians to put together a report that we call a dossier full of all kinds of fake news, National Enquirer garbage and it's been reported that this dossier was all dressed up by the FBI, taken to the FISA court and presented as a legitimate intelligence document - that it became the basis for a warrant to spy on Americans." [...]



"The easiest way to clear it up is tell us what's in that application and who took it there," Jordan said. [...]



Jordan finished with this: "Here's what I think - I think Peter Strozk ... Mr. Super Agent at the FBI, I think he's the guy who took the application to the FISA court and if that happened, if this happened, if you have the FBI working with a campaign, the Democrats' campaign, taking opposition research, dressing it all up and turning it into an intelligence document so they can take it to the FISA court so they can spy on the other campaign, if that happened, that is as wrong as it gets."

Trump recently tweeted that the FBI's "reputation is in tatters". Some may put that down to more unsubstantiated mud slinging by a President who is under investigation by the same FBI for 'colluding' with the Russians. Yet anyone with two neurons firing knows that the entire 'Russia collusion' circus that has embroiled the Trump administration since before the inauguration is just that, a circus, a manufactured 'scandal' by the US 'deep state' that has nothing to do with any actual 'Russian collusion' or 'hacking of the US Presidential election'.Those are the facts, dear readers, but if you only read the Western mainstream press, you could be forgiven for being completely unaware of those facts and languishing under the false belief that Trump is some kind of treasonous criminal. Thankfully, this cynical setup by elements of the US deep state, which is dominated by the US intelligence agencies, is gradually being exposed for what it is.Yesterday, FBI Director Christopher Wray was questioned by the House Judiciary Committee about various aspects of the ongoing Mueller investigation that has, so far, failed to prove that there is any basis to the allegations that ostensibly provoked the investigation in the first place. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) asked Director Wray some very pointed questions that laid bare the duplicitous, and frankly criminal, nature of the Mueller investigation and the real reason behind it.Congressman Jordan's questions focused on the role of Head of Counterintelligence at the FBI, Peter Strzok - a former member of Mueller's team - who appears to have been. He also stands accused of being involved in manufacturing the infamous dodgy Russian dossier, theNote that FISA is the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 that oversees requests for surveillance warrants against foreign spies inside the United States. That is to say, the FBI and ClintonHere's the key part of Congressman Jordan's questions:And here's a short clip from a recent interview with Trey Gowdy, where he agrees that the integrity of the FBI is now in question (ya think!?!) due to the FBI secrecy, lies and subversion of the rule of law in the USA.