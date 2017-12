© Win McNamee/Getty Images



What happened?

What did he say?

By hiding from Congress, and from the American people, documented political bias by a key FBI head investigator for both the Russia collusion probe and the Clinton email investigation, the FBI and DOJ engaged in a willful attempt to thwart Congress' constitutional oversight responsibility.



This is part of a months-long pattern by the DOJ and FBI of stonewalling and obstructing this committee's oversight work, particularly oversight of their use of the Steele dossier. At this point, these agencies should be investigating themselves.

The New York Times and Washington Post both reported Saturday FBI special agent Peter Strzok - who played key roles in the FBI's initial Russia investigation, special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and the Clinton email investigation - was removed from Mueller's investigation . Strzok was re-assigned to the FBI's human resources department, a move many saw as a demotion.The Post reported that Strzok and Page exchanged texts that were anti-Trump and pro-Clinton. The messages themselves weren't revealed, just the existence of them.Nunes and his committee followed upbetween Oct. 11 and Dec. 1.It was only after the Times and Post stories hit the presses that the DOJ informed Nunes they would grant his requests - well, at least some of them.The actions of the DOJ have left Nunes and his committee no other option, the California Republican said Saturday.He said, according to the Examiner:Nunes then went on to criticize the agency for its "sudden willingness to comply" with the committee's demands."The DOJ has now expressed - on a Saturday, just hours after the press reports on Strzok's dismissal appeared - a sudden willingness to comply with some of the committee's long-standing demands," Nunes said. "This attempted 11th-hour accommodation is neither credible nor believable, and in fact is yet another example of the DOJ's disingenuousness and obstruction."