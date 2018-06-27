© Kimmo Brandt/EPA



© Alamy Stock Photo



© Rocky89/Getty Images



© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



© Kimmo Brandt/EPA



Cities around the world are experimenting with basic income schemes. The benefits for residents seem obvious - but what's in it for the cities?For the first time in many years, Lance Dingman has food in his freezer.Dingman, from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada, lost one of his legs in 1988 as a result of a bone infection and now has a prosthetic; he has also struggled with his mental health. He used to receive a disability benefit, but the amount was so low as to leave him no way out of poverty. Today Dingman, 56, is paid C$1,900 (£1,080) per month under the city's basic income pilot project - and he says the difference is life-changing."I've been able to plan ahead, especially for food," he says. "My overall health has improved because my diet is better. I can also afford hygiene products - which was very difficult before."The basic income model offers double the amount that is standard for welfare in Ontario, and Tom Cooper, director of the Hamilton Roundtable for Poverty Reduction, says it has already started to yield positive results, with the most important being a "restoration of dignity"."People who are participating in the basic income pilot seem to have a renewed sense of hope and are beginning to dream about their futures," he says. "Personally, I believe basic income will become the preeminent social policy imperative of the 21st century."The benefits of money for nothing for residents seem obvious - but what are the benefits for cities?The first such scheme to be tested by an urban authority in Europe is Barcelona's B-Mincome. Launched in October 2017, it is funded by the city council and a grant provided by the European Commission programme Urban Innovative Actions. The two-year pilot guarantees 1,000 households in the district of Besos, the city's poorest area, income supplements of between €100 (£88) and €1,676 per month.Around 900 of the families are also participating in "social economy" projects relating to employment, housing and community action to inform analysis of the neighbourhoods and their openness to creative solutions to poverty, such as time banks in which participants trade their abilities and time instead of money."We need to look at how we can better mobilise the community to help tackle poverty in cities, because public policies in the traditional way of the welfare state are not working," says Fernando Barreiro, project manager for B-Mincome.Next year Stockton in California will become the first US city to guarantee a basic income for some of its poorest residents, with about 100 families to receive US$500 (£377) a month - funded by philanthropic donors - for a 12- to 18-month period.Macau is ahead of the trend, having provided all residents with a small annual basic income since 2008. Permanent residents receive 9,000 patacas (£840), funded by huge profits from the city's casino taxes. Nonpermanent residents receive about half that amount.This year Macau's government has announced it will spend a total of $1.61bn on public subsidies. But views on the so-called wealth partaking scheme are not as positive as you might expect, with critics saying that the payout would need to be larger and more frequent for it to have any real chance of lifting residents out of poverty.For resident Stephanie Chan, 31, the payout is "just a little bit of extra cash" she might spend on travel or shopping: "For some poorer residents, they might find the money helps towards their rent. "Generally though, I think most residents would prefer the government to spend the money in more useful ways, like building more hospitals and housing or improving the city's infrastructure - rather than just giving us the money."Bruce Kam-Kwan Kwong, assistant professor of public administration at the University of Macau, doubts that the scheme exists simply to share the fruits of economic growth.Kwong says it served to boost positive sentiment for its first two years but became less effective from 2010. Now he and other critics of the policy believe the government dares not give up the policy for fear of protests."There is no reason why a city or country could not afford to have a basic income for everybody," says Standing. "In Britain, tax reliefs for the wealthy and corporations come to about £400bn a year - this by itself could be used to pay for a basic income for everybody.