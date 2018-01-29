© Chris Weller



Basic income transformed a village

© Chris Weller / Business Insider



GiveDirectly's experiments are still complicated

Destructive spending is rare, but it does happen

© Chris Weller / Business Insider



Benefits backed by data

'I don't need to sit here and wait for my husband'

© Chris Weller / Business Insider



Theories behind basic income have been around for centuries

A cash influx changes the way people handle finances

Is basic income the fiscal policy of the future?