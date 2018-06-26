© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File



America has waited a year to hear what special counsel Robert Mueller concludes about the 2016 election, meddling by the Russians and - most of all - what Donald Trump did or didn't do. But how much the nation will learn about Mueller's findings is very much an open question.Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein may end up wrestling with a dilemma similar to the one that tripped up fired FBI director James Comey:The quandary underscores how there's, which last month reached its one-year anniversary. Though Mueller is expected to report his findings to Rosenstein, there's no requirement that those conclusions be made public. And whatever he decides will unfold against the backdrop of a Justice Department watchdog report that reaffirmed department protocol against making detailed public statements about people who aren't charged.The investigation has hit a critical phase. A forthcoming decision by Trump and his lawyers on whether to sit for an interview with Mueller, who is examining whether the president sought to obstruct justice, could hasten the conclusion of the investigation with regard to the White House.What happens next is unclear, though Mueller has been closely conferring along the way with Rosenstein, the No. 2 Justice Department official who appointed him special counsel.Depending on his findings, he also could seek to name Trump as an unindicted co-conspirator in a case against other defendants, an aggressive step taken by the special prosecutor who investigated President Richard Nixon.The regulations mandate that Mueller report his findings confidentially to Rosenstein, who would then decide how and what to share with Congress.Spokespeople for Mueller and the Justice Department declined to comment on the options under consideration.The easiest avenue for public disclosure in criminal investigations is an indictment in which prosecutors lay out their allegations. But options are trickier when cases close without prosecution.In Clinton's case, Comey held an extraordinary news conference in which he said Clinton did indeed mishandle classified information on her private email server, branding her and her aides as "extremely careless." But he concluded his remarks by recommending against charges, saying no reasonable prosecutor would bring a case.Inspector General Michael Horowitz echoed that criticism in a recent report that accused Comey of breaking from protocol. Comey's successor, Christopher Wray, further rebuked Comey at a congressional hearing last week, saying, "I think the policies the department has governing commenting publicly about uncharged conduct are there for good reason."Lederman, however, said he thought it made sense to publicly release what investigators found about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, especially if it could be relevant to helping combat the problem in the future."I don't think there's a problem to the extent the report would be less focused on what Trump did wrong in the past and is focused on his ability or willingness to deal with the Russia threat in the future," he said.As the investigation inches toward resolution, there's limited reliable precedent to predict the outcome.Independent counsel Ken Starr issued a public report on Bill Clinton, but his appointment was under a different law. A special counsel investigation into the 2003 leak of a CIA officer's identity resulted in criminal charges against a Bush administration White House official, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, but produced no public report summarizing all the findings of probe.Regardless of the conclusion, the public clamor for a full accounting may make it impossible for Mueller to wind down his investigation with only minimal comment, said Bill Jeffress, one of Libby's lawyers.