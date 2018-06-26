The biggest shoe might be getting ready to drop.The inspector general's report on the FBI's probe of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server when she was secretary of state has already documented just how riddled the bureau was with bias against Donald Trump when he was the Republican candidate for president.Now, one conservative commentator is suggesting the report holds proof that the corruption went all the way to the top of the Justice Department.Sperry wrote that Horowitz testified on Capitol Hill about parts of his report that remain classified, and Sperry had a guess as to some of what it contained."BREAKING: IG Horowitz testifies material implicating Lynch in possible obstruction of Hillary email case is contained in classified section of his report and that he will work with Congress to declassify it," Sperry wrote. "Here is the smoking gun ..."From even public information about the case, it's pretty clear that Lynch kept a tight rein on it.But if the IG report really does contain proof that Lynch put a limit on the FBI's investigation to benefit the woman most of the political world expected to be elected president of the United States in November 2016, it puts things in a different light.On Sunday, The Washington Times reported that Clinton himself told investigators he only went to see Lynch on her Justice Department airplane because he did not want to be rude when he found out the two were parked at the same facility.That doesn't seem likely, to put it mildly.Does the still-classified section of the IG report hold proof that Lynch was willing to keep the FBI from going "too far" in investigating Hillary?Democrats and the liberal media have been claiming - ludicrously - that Horowitz's damning report actually cleared the FBI. It actually exposed the agency as filled with bias, staffed by agents who thought nothing of using the bureau's awesome powers to try to rig a presidential election.That was bad enough. But the biggest shoe might still be waiting to drop.