Department of Justice [OIG] Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray took questions in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon about the OIG's recent report, released last week. The report surrounds FBI behavior during the 2016 presidential election and the decision not to prosecute former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information."The Committee also invited Former Attorney General Lynch, Former FBI Director Comey, and former Deputy Director McCabe to testify today. Mr. McCabe's lawyer wrote that his client would rely on his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering any questions here today," Chairman Chuck Grassley said during his opening statement.Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch also failed to show up andRepublicans on the Committee attempted to change the rules to force witnesses like Comey to show up. Democrats, specifically Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, refused to get onboard."We changed our rules at the beginning of this Congress to ensure the Chairman and the Ranking Member could compel hearing testimony from important witnesses like these," Grassley said. "Unfortunately, the Ranking Member refused to agree to compel any of them to be here today. That's a shame, because we should be asking them how all of this happened on their watch."