© Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump expressed his disappointment Monday with the news that renowned motorcycle companyThe company made the announcement on Monday,"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag," the president tweeted. "I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient!", as the bloc had pushed the tariffs on motorcycles up from 6 percent to 31 percent. According to the company, that percentage increase would cost Harley-Davidson $2,200 more per bike to import to Europe, the second-largest market in the world."Increasing international production to alleviate the EU tariff burden is not the company's preference, but represents the only sustainable option," the company said in a regulatory filing.