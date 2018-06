SPYGATE GOES NUCLEAR

SPYGATE

Trump has 'em Dead to Rights

Conclusion

Make no mistake about it, the utterly fake furor over "child separations" being systematically generated 24/7 by the CIA-controlled Mockingbird Media is by purposeful design.is blowing up in fits and starts like Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. And Deep State knows that it needs to change the public discourse before it goes into a free-fall collapse.The FBI ... and DOJ ... and CIA ... and the rest of the U.S. Intelligence Community are trying to contain an eruption (read MEGA-scandal) that refuses to be mitigated. Trump won't let it.It's no coincidence that the bogus 'child separation' issue blew up (was actually blown up by all the usual suspects) along with the release of the scathing OIG Report (Office of the Inspector General).That the final IG Report was actually A Complete and Total Whitewash by Deep State Agent Michael Horowitz shows just how dangerous this sordid political saga is to the power elite.The shameless liberal hypocrisy associated with the totally misrepresented 'separations' issue, in and of itself, reflects just how desperate Deep State really is to change the national conversation from SPYGATE.There is so much smoke wafting around the most combustible content of that IG report that there's no stopping the coming conflagration. It's only a matter of time before theeruption occurs.The coming political eruption will make the fraudulent Watergate non-scandal look like a walk in the park. Where Watergate was an obviously manufactured scandal that Richard Nixon himself was unaware of before it occurred, SPYGATE is the real megillah.It simply doesn't get any bigger than SPYGATE. When this political fire really gets going, it will burn down everything inside the Beltway.Both sides of the aisle are chiming in as if on cue...because they are all singing off the same sheet of music composed by George Soros.The true depth and breadth of the SPYGATE criminal conspiracy, committed by the highest echelons of the U.S. Federal Government (read: Obama administration) against a U.S. presidential candidate, and then a sitting POTUS, is as radioactive as it gets. Deep State operatives up and down the chain of command all have a vested interest to contain it. And so they are... ... ...The following screenshot from a recent ZeroHedge.com article that appeared under the titlemakes it clear that President Trump has got their number.When this thing really blows, it's gonna be like the Yellowstone Supervolcano blowing its top. Nothing in American government or politics will remain unaffected.The naked collusion to commit treason, espionage, sedition, etc. against a POTUS and the American Republic is now apparent... and with hard evidence to boot.