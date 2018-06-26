Puppet Masters
'Child separation' issue has been used to distract from the biggest scandal in US political history
State of the Nation
Wed, 20 Jun 2018 00:00 UTC
SPYGATE GOES NUCLEAR
Make no mistake about it, the utterly fake furor over "child separations" being systematically generated 24/7 by the CIA-controlled Mockingbird Media is by purposeful design.
SPYGATE is blowing up in fits and starts like Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. And Deep State knows that it needs to change the public discourse before it goes into a free-fall collapse.
The FBI ... and DOJ ... and CIA ... and the rest of the U.S. Intelligence Community are trying to contain an eruption (read MEGA-scandal) that refuses to be mitigated. Trump won't let it.
It's no coincidence that the bogus 'child separation' issue blew up (was actually blown up by all the usual suspects) along with the release of the scathing OIG Report (Office of the Inspector General).
That the final IG Report was actually A Complete and Total Whitewash by Deep State Agent Michael Horowitz shows just how dangerous this sordid political saga is to the power elite. The establishment knows that SPYGATE has the potential to expose the entire underbelly of the National Security State. This will in turn reveal to the American people that the 17 agencies which comprise the Intel Community are only there to protect the elites, not the U.S. citizenry.
The shameless liberal hypocrisy associated with the totally misrepresented 'separations' issue, in and of itself, reflects just how desperate Deep State really is to change the national conversation from SPYGATE.
LIBERAL HYPOCRISY: An American Child Was Separated From Her Mother In California With No End In Sight
SPYGATE
There is so much smoke wafting around the most combustible content of that IG report that there's no stopping the coming conflagration. It's only a matter of time before the BIG eruption occurs.
The coming political eruption will make the fraudulent Watergate non-scandal look like a walk in the park. Where Watergate was an obviously manufactured scandal that Richard Nixon himself was unaware of before it occurred, SPYGATE is the real megillah.
It simply doesn't get any bigger than SPYGATE. When this political fire really gets going, it will burn down everything inside the Beltway. This is why agents of Deep State everywhere are working so feverishly to inflame the "child separation" issue.
Both sides of the aisle are chiming in as if on cue...because they are all singing off the same sheet of music composed by George Soros. When leaders on both the Left and the Right are so well orchestrated in their protestations, you know it's a HUGE distraction.
The true depth and breadth of the SPYGATE criminal conspiracy, committed by the highest echelons of the U.S. Federal Government (read: Obama administration) against a U.S. presidential candidate, and then a sitting POTUS, is as radioactive as it gets. Deep State operatives up and down the chain of command all have a vested interest to contain it. And so they are... ... ...
Trump has 'em Dead to Rights
The following screenshot from a recent ZeroHedge.com article that appeared under the title "The Whole Thing Is A Scam": Trump Unloads On "Deep State" Enemies During Fiery Speech makes it clear that President Trump has got their number.
Conclusion
When this thing really blows, it's gonna be like the Yellowstone Supervolcano blowing its top. Nothing in American government or politics will remain unaffected.
The naked collusion to commit treason, espionage, sedition, etc. against a POTUS and the American Republic is now apparent... and with hard evidence to boot.
The Obama administration recklessly conspired with the U.S. Intelligence Community, various British Intelligence agencies and other foreign agents to sabotage the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Then they fabricated a fake "Russian collusion" story to cover up their unparalleled crime spree.
Comment: Indeed, but to see how most of corporate media news is covering this story, you'd still think that Trump was somehow at fault for how he conducted his election campaign - not that there were major forces at work in Washington who acted criminally against him.
While it would be nice to see a lot of the Deep State actors involved go to jail - including Obama and Hillary - we'd do well to remember how dangerous cornered animals are.