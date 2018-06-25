Society's Child
David Lynch: Trump could go down as one of the 'greatest presidents' in history
RT
Mon, 25 Jun 2018 21:32 UTC
In a recent interview with The Guardian newspaper, the unconventional filmmaker made the somewhat surprising claim that Trump "could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history" - although it's not entirely clear if he meant the comment as a compliment.
Lynch, who has produced TV shows and movies including Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive and The Elephant Man, explained that Trump's victory in 2016 exposed the flaws in the American political system.
"He could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much," Lynch said, adding that no one has yet been able to counter Trump an "an intelligent way".
Lynch criticized other American political leaders, claiming they "can't take the country forward, can't get anything done" and said Trump's election had highlighted the desperate situation. The producer also said that Trump's effect on the political system might pave the way for "other outsiders" to get into politics and be more effective.
Surprisingly, Lynch claimed he didn't quite remember who he had voted for in the 2016 election, but said it might have been the Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson. Prior to that, he said he had supported Senator Bernie Sanders over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Democratic primary.
"I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do," he added.
- FDA approves USA's first marijuana-based medication
- How to boost your Natural Killer cells: Your first-line defense against influenza and other diseases
- Study finds blue light exposure lowers melatonin, affects sleep
- The skin condition that can be a sign of diabetes
- Best of the Web: Former FDA chief admits 'We have failed in giving nutritional advice to people'
- The Peril on Your Plate: New documentary examines the effects on human health of genetic engineering and chemical agriculture (VIDEO)
- 'Generation Zapped' - Could wifi be giving our children cancer?
- More Toxic Truth: New evidence for banning RoundUp weedkiller
- Forgotten history: The fight against vaccines is well over 100 years old
- A new understanding of Alzheimer's disease causes and cures
- New study to investigate the dangers of glyphosate exposure - what impact is it having on the health of our pets?
- What types of germs are lurking on your dish towel?
- Don't get rid of your tonsils and adenoids
- Metastatic cancer gorges on fructose in the liver
- Brush with a venomous caterpillar sends Florida teen to the emergency room
- 33 children released from hospital after getting sick at 4-H camp in Florida
- Viruses may play a role in Alzheimer's, new evidence shows
- First human case of Keystone virus, spread by mosquitoes, reported in Florida
- Forget managing diabetes, reverse it
- Distinct daily cycles in our thinking patterns revealed in study of 800 million tweets
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- Could some serial killers be possessed?
- Surreal or nonsensical things can make you smarter
- 'Helicopter parents' are to blame for the excess of feelings and poor social skills of Millennials
- Research finds marriage helps ward off heart disease and stroke
- 14 thought-control tactics narcissists use to dominate and confuse people
- Personality research finds extraverts less likely to suffer mental health problems
- Training one's 'compassion muscle' may boost brain's resilience to others' suffering
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- Confidential military report analyzes recent Navy Tic Tac UFO encounters near California coast
- UFO-Paranormal connection: Pentagon's secret UFO program investigated 'poltergeist activity, invisible entities'
- North Carolina: Of mysterious lights in the sky
- Resident shocked as 'electrical cloud' filmed above RAF base in Buckinghamshire, UK
- UFO videos filmed at 'magic town' of Tepoztlan, Mexico
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
- Expelled Russian diplomats allowed back after shooting some Palestinians
- Skripal case forces scientists to revise everything they thought they knew about Novichok
- Satire: Netanyahu proclaims day of mourning for 'security' wall damaged In Gaza conflict
- Soldier awarded medal for bravery after being hit by pebble
- From alcohol to detergent: 'Novichok' brand now a rapidly-growing trademark for Russian products
- Priceless: Conservative filmmaker hires unsuspecting actors to read the real facts on feminism
- Corndogging: Artificial wave becomes self aware - attacks patrons
"Mr. President, the GLADIO system has operated for four decades under various names. It has operated clandestinely, and we are entitled to attribute to it all the destabilization, all the provocation and all the terrorism that have occurred in our countries over these four decades, and to say that, actively or passively, it must have had an involvement. It was set up by the CIA and NATO which, while purporting to defend democracy, were actually undermining it and using it for their own nefarious purposes."
~ Greek MEP at a European Parliament debate about 'Operation GLADIO', 22 November 1990
Recent Comments
To be expected as the recent revised medical information on migration in diabetes. Stem cell therapy? [Link] No need to harvest fetal stem cells...
Its not "White Privilege" - its 'White Pride'. Its not "Racial Paranoia" - its 'Racial Neuroticism'. And its not "Black Lives Matter" - its 'Black...
when you catch them put them in a room and turn some killer bees lose on their ass
Is it called 'failure' when it's intentionally done? Isn't that called 'success'?
LOL Ah, is this from the Pedophile CHurch this time? the Psycho State? Govt scientists? Oxford? isn't that saying the same thing? Don't they all...