The Iran nuclear deal is in "intensive care" and it's possible that Tehran will have to withdraw from the pactthe country's deputy FM Abbas Araghchi has warned.Iran wants to preserve the deal butAbbas Araghchi said in an interview to Euronews.he added, so "if Europeans, and other remaining participants of the JCPOA are interested in Iran remaining in the deal,Tehran has repeatedly stated that it wants to salvage the deal, but has expressedAli Akbar Salehi, chief of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), said on Tuesday that Europe's proposals to save the deal after the US withdrawal were not acceptable to Tehran. "If it continues like this, all sides will lose," Salehi said The European Union is considering a range of options to help breathe life into the faltering deal. Federica Mogherini, the European Union's chief diplomat, said in May that the bloc was consideringin the Middle East country. Like Araghchi, she likened the nuclear deal to "a relative in intensive care."German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have been trying toIran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in June that "limiting our missile development is a dream that will never come true."Tehran has repeatedly warned thatIn June, Khamenei ordered the AEOI to prepare the Natanz facility for resuming the enrichment process. The installation is expected to be ready to house 60 enrichment centrifuges in a month, according to Iranian officials.officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the country is allowed to enrich small amounts of uranium for medical and research purposes.In May, President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal. He called the historic accord - which saw Iran curbing its nuclear military program in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions - deeply flawed and demanded a revised deal that would both limit Tehran's ballistic missile program and its increasing influence in regional affairs.