Jinri Toutiao, one of China's largest media agencies, has unveiled an article arguing that while the conflict in Syria might seem like a civil war between government and opposition forces,According to the publication, Syria is of "great strategic importance", and Russia's deployment of troops to Syrian territory has thwarted foreign occupation and prevented more drastic bloodshed in Syria and beyond.The publication also highlighted the fact that when the Russians became involved in the conflict, the situation turned favorable for Syrian troops.Further, Jinri Toutiao pointed out that the United States, Britain and France have recently launched aggressive attacks on Syria, and the US aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman has entered the Mediterranean Sea."It may seem that the aim of this maneuver is to carry out a new air strike. However, the main goal is to block the way to Syria across the Black Sea: since Russia has no common land border with Syria, through the sea," the article analyzed.According to Chinese media, the NATO maneuvers in the Black Sea that took place in May also aimed to "put pressure on Russia."In other words,What's more, other analysts, in addition to the Chinese agency, have added to the discussion, pointing out that although NATO leaders assure that their actions are not directed against Russia, their operations demonstrate the opposite reality.In particular, columnist Ted Galen Carpenter of the US magazine The National Interest believes that"Any nation would find NATO's behavior decidedly hostile and even threatening if it occurred within its borders," the American analyst pointed out.For Carpenter, if the West continues with such activities, this could lead to a failure of understanding and a "catastrophic confrontation."