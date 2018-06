© Eduardo Munoz / Reuters



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley announced the country's withdrawal on Tuesday, calling the council a "hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.""Whatever was behind this decision... it shows not strength, but weakness on the part of Washington." the senator wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.However, Kosachev said that the US move was not surprising, suggesting that it was usual for Washington to turn its back on those who do not support its rhetoric. Instead of standing up for its position,Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called the move by Washington "a mistake," and said it was a "powerful blow" to its own reputation that showed "neglect" for all UN bodies.Meanwhile, the Russian mission to the UN also stated that the international body could not serve only one country's interests, and suggested that the US is trying to blame the whole world for its failures.read a statement from the permanent Russian mission to the UN.The UN Human Rights Council is the second organization that the US has left over concerns about alleged "anti-Israel bias." Last year, Washington withdrew from UNESCO, the UN's cultural body, citing a distortion of history and bias against Tel Aviv.