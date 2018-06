© Mike Blake / Reuters



Washington has decided to walk out of the UN Human Rights Council, accusing the body of hypocrisy. The US has long cited concerns about the body's "anti-Israel bias.""The US is officially withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council," Haley said, calling it a "hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.""The Human Rights Council is a poor defender of human rights. Worse than that, it has become an exercise in shameless hypocrisy," Pompeo said, blasting the council for passing more resolutions against Israel than against the rest of the world combined.which he called a "biased, hostile, anti-Israel organization that has betrayed its mission of protecting human rights.""The US decision to leave this prejudiced body" Netanyahu said. "Israel welcomes the American announcement.""Apparently, the US wanted to turn the council into a complacent mechanism that would promote its interests and punish those who disagree," the Russian mission at the UN said, adding that the US' attempts to justify its walkout by the council's politicization are plain cynical.This is the first time a member of the council would leave the body voluntarily. The US was halfway through its three-year term on the 47-member panel.On Monday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein criticized Washington over the "unconscionable"policy of separating children of immigrants who cross the border illegally and holding them in detention centers.While the timing of the US exit from the UN body coincides with this criticism,Ambassador Haley has accused the council of a "relentless, pathological campaign" against Israel, and saidShortly after its establishment in 2006, the council voted to make a review of alleged human rights abuses by Israel a permanent feature of every session, known as Agenda Item 7.The George W. Bush administration boycotted the council at its inception, but the Obama administration decided to "re-engage" with the body in 2009. Even so,Domestically, some critics of President Donald Trump are citing the move as proof his administration does not believe in human rights and rule of law.said Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware), who serves on the Foreign Relations Committee.Last month, when the council voted to investigate the killing of over 100 Palestinians in protests along the Israel-Gaza border and accused Israel of excessive force, only the US and Australia voted against.