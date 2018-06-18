Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz
In an interview with broadcaster ORF 2, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says that migrants should be helped locally and that every country has the right to refuse migrants.

"In my opinion every country should have the possibility to decide for themselves how many and what kind of people they want to accept," Kurz says.

Yesterday, Kurz announced that Austria wants to form an "axis of the willing" with Germany and Italy, to combat illegal migration.


"I think it marks very sensible cooperation that will contribute to reducing illegal migration to Europe. We believe an axis of the willing is needed to fight illegal migration", he said.

Earlier this year, Austria already agreed with Hungary and other central European countries that the EU migrant quota system doesn't work and that an asylum policy should start with border control.