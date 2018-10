It's difficult to source exactly where these images come from

As part of a request for records on Antifa and white supremacist groups, WSFC inadvertently bundles in "EM effects on human body.zip"When you send thousands of FOIA requests, you are bound to get some very weird responses from time to time. Recently, we here at MuckRock had one of our most bizarre gets yet - Washington State Fusion Center's accidental release of records on the effects of remote mind control.As part of my ongoing project looking at fusion centers' investigations into Antifa and various white supremacist groups , I filed a request with the WSFC . I got back many standard documents in response, including emails, intelligence briefings and bulletins, reposts from other fusion centers - and then there was one file titled "EM effects on human body.zip." Hmmm. What could that be? What does EM stand for and what is it doing to the human body? So I opened it up and took a look:Hell yeah, dude.Now to be clear, the presence ofshould not be seen as evidence that DHS possesses these devices, or even that such devices actually exist. Which is kind of unfortunate because "microwave hearing" is a pretty cool line of technobabble to say out loud.You know what's even cooler? "Remote Brain Mapping." It is insanely cool to say. Go ahead. Say it. Remote. Brain. Mapping.Just check the detail on these slides too. The black helicopter shooting off its psychotronic weapons, mapping your brain, broadcasting your thoughts back to some fusion center. I wish their example of "ELF Brain stimulation" was a little clearer though., but it's obviously not government material. One seems to come from a person named "Supratik Saha," who is identified as a software engineer, the brain mapping slide has no sourcing, and the image of the body being assaulted by psychotronic weapons is sourced from raven1.net , who apparently didn't renew their domain.It could have been meant for another release, it could have been gathered for an upcoming WSFC report, or it could even be from the personal files of an intelligence officer that somehow got mixed up in the release. A call to the WSFC went unreturned as of press time, so until we hear back, their presence remains a mystery.We'll keep you updated once we hear back, and you can download the files yourself on the request page Image via Howco International