could not "wait around" for an independent probe into the alleged chemical attack in Douma, andthe US State Department said.Asked why the three countries launched a strike on Syria last Friday, the night before a team of investigators from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was due to visit the alleged attack site, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the US and its allies couldn't wait for the results of the investigation.Nauert told reporters on Tuesday.she continued, claiming that there have been nine chemical attacks since the start of 2018."We have our own intelligence" about what happened, Nauert added, arguing that the three countries have "excellent intelligence gathering" and did not take the decision to attack lightly."We have information that leads us to believe that both chlorine and sarin were used in the attack," Nauert said, repeating the assertion made by the Trump administration on Friday. However,AP's Matt Lee pointed out that US intelligence had been "completely wrong" on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction in 2003 and both the OPCW and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had disagreed with such intelligence at the time.Asked to clarify the comments made by the US representative at the OPCW, that Russian and Syrian personnel on site "may have" tampered with the evidence, Nauert simply read out the envoy's statement without further explanation.Nauert once again cited intelligence information "that I am not permitted to get into here," butThe Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the "unscrupulous disinformation campaign" from the West, saying thatZakharova also accused the UK government of being behind the "false reports" that theThose pushing such a narrative were willing to risk the OPCW investigators' lives to promote their "dirty fake news," Zakharova added.The OPCW certified in 2013 that the Syrian government had turned over all its declared chemical stockpiles, noting that the two caches unaccounted for were in rebel-held territory. Nonetheless, Washington has continued to blame every alleged chemical incident on the government in Damascus.