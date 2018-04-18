This is great TV:
"I still look at the attack and say, you know, either Assad must be the dumbest dictator on the planet - or maybe he didn't do it. I have yet to see evidence that he did do it,"We have a feeling this bombing is going to turn into a major scandal as it becomes clear what is intuitively obvious - it was a false flag, and this time they're going to get caught on it.
"The only thing that would galvanize the world to attack Assad directly is a chemical attack. It killed relatively few people compared to what can be killed with traditional bombs... and so you wonder really what logic would there be for Assad to be using chemical weapons,"
Was the whole thing 3D chess on Trump's part? Did he deliberately go along with the hoax knowing that he would make sure the hoaxers get caught?, and finally free himself from the neocon morons in Washington?
Stay tuned ...!
Comment: What a unique idea - applying a little logic and reason to what should be an otherwise obvious set of circumstances. Good on Rand Paul for steering AngloZionist mouthpiece Wolf Blitzer in the direction that the conversation should have gone in to begin with!
And, thankfully, Paul isn't the only one in Washington who is now doing this: