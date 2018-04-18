Story Highlights

Xanto Recap

Snowfall Reports

Colorado: 14.5 near Cedaredge, 10 inches near Berthoud Falls and Julesburg

Ice/Freezing Rain Reports

Illinois: 3/16 inch in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lindenhurst and Marengo

