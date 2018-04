Story Highlights

Record Snowstorm for April

the 12th-heaviest snowstorm

of all-time in the Twin Cities

.

not only as the city's heaviest April storm, but also the

second-heaviest snowstorm of all-time

.

as well as the second-heaviest snowstorm of all-time.

Xanto Recap

Snowfall Reports

Colorado: 14.5 near Cedaredge, 10 inches near Berthoud Falls and Julesburg

14.5 near Cedaredge, 10 inches near Berthoud Falls and Julesburg Illinois: 2.2 inches in Nora

2.2 inches in Nora Iowa: 16 inches in Ruthven;6.5 inches in Sioux City

16 inches in Ruthven;6.5 inches in Sioux City Kansas: 5 inches in Bird City; 3.2 inches near Goodland

5 inches in Bird City; 3.2 inches near Goodland Michigan: 24.4 inches near Negaunee

24.4 inches near Negaunee Minnesota: 27.1 inches near Richfield; 15.8 inches at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport

27.1 inches near Richfield; 15.8 inches at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport Montana: 25 inches near Bozeman; 14 inches in Grass Range

25 inches near Bozeman; 14 inches in Grass Range Nebraska: 14 inches in Newport and Mullen; 11 inches near Valentine

14 inches in Newport and Mullen; 11 inches near Valentine New Hampshire: 2 inches in Berlin

2 inches in Berlin New York: 2 inches near Chazy

2 inches near Chazy North Dakota: 6 inches in Medora, Hirschville and Dunn Center

6 inches in Medora, Hirschville and Dunn Center South Dakota: 20 inches near Okreek and Winner; 19 inches in Huron; 14.3 inches in Sioux Falls

20 inches near Okreek and Winner; 19 inches in Huron; 14.3 inches in Sioux Falls Utah: 28 inches in the Alta Ski Area at the summit; 10 inches in Brighton and Alta

28 inches in the Alta Ski Area at the summit; 10 inches in Brighton and Alta Vermont: 2.5 inches near Milton; 1.1 inches (sleet) near South Burlington

2.5 inches near Milton; 1.1 inches (sleet) near South Burlington Wisconsin: 33 inches in Amherst; 24.2 inches in Green Bay; 20.7 inches in Wausau

33 inches in Amherst; 24.2 inches in Green Bay; 20.7 inches in Wausau Wyoming: 18 inches near Alta; 12 inches near Jackson and Afton

Ice/Freezing Rain Reports

Illinois: 3/16 inch in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lindenhurst and Marengo

3/16 inch in Grayslake, Wauconda, Lindenhurst and Marengo Indiana: 3/16 inch near Salem Center

3/16 inch near Salem Center Michigan: 5/8 inch near Midland

5/8 inch near Midland Minnesota: 1/4 inch near Douglas

1/4 inch near Douglas New York: 1 inch in Lowville; nearly 1/4 inch in Buffalo

West:

April 11-13

Plains/Midwest

April 13-14

Burlington/Hale, Colorado (eastern Colorado)

Valentine, Nebraska (northern Nebraska)

Alliance, Nebraska (western Nebraska)

Kearney, Nebraska (southern Nebraska)

Winner, South Dakota (southern South Dakota)

Mitchell, South Dakota, reported a thunder blizzard (southeastern South Dakota)

Sioux Falls/Huron, South Dakota (southeastern South Dakota)

Worthington, Minnesota (southwestern Minnesota)

Storm Lake, Iowa (western Iowa)

Green Bay, Wisconsin (northeastern Wisconsin) - April 15

April 15

Weary residents dig out from Winter Storm Xanto, which dropped record amounts of snow on the region.Winter Storm Xanto broughtto the upper Midwest and Great Lakes in mid-April 2018.Xanto was the heaviest April snowstorm on record in Minneapolis/St. Paul.Xanto was the second-heaviest snowstorm of all-time in Green Bay, Wisconsin.Winter Storm Xanto (pronounced ZAN-toe) dumped record snow for the month of April on parts of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes, including Minneapolis/St. Paul and Green Bay, Wisconsin.Here is a recap of this historic storm from mid-April 2018.Xanto officially brought 15.8 inches of snow to Minneapolis/St. Paul April 13-16, making it the heaviest April snowstorm on record there What's more, it was alsoWinter Storm Xanto pushed Minneapolis/St. Paul to its snowiest April on record, with 26.1 inches of snow as of April 16 Green Bay, Wisconsin, picked up an astonishing 24.2 inches of snow from Xanto April 13-16, rankingBlizzard conditions were observed in Green Bay 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT on April 15.In north-central Wisconsin, 20.7 inches of snow piled up in Wausau, making Xanto theSioux Falls, South Dakota, received 13.7 inches of snow from Xanto on April 14, making it the heaviest one-day April snow total in the city. The total from the entire storm was 14.3 inches.The highest snowfall total was 33 inches in Amherst, Wisconsin.were also reported in that location.Winter Storm Xanto dropped into the northwestern United States on April 11 as a strong mid- to upper-level jet stream disturbance. This disturbance crossed the northern and central Rockies the following day before becoming a strong surface low-pressure system in Kansas and Nebraska on April 13. The sluggish, strong low-pressure system continued to batter the Great Lakes, Midwest and central Plains April 14-15.Here are some of the top snow and ice reports from Xanto by state.Strong winds, some in excess of 70 mph, were seen from California to Utah and Wyoming asA dash of snow was seen in California's Sierra, but heavier snow fell in the Cascades and Utah's Wasatch.Almost 10 inches of snow had accumulated near Great Falls, Montana, and 20 to 25 inches of snow was estimated in the Bridger Range north of Bozeman.Thundersnow and snowfall rates up to 3 inches per hour were reported in South Dakota and western Nebraska. Blizzard and near-blizzard conditions occurred in eastern Colorado, much of Nebraska, much of South Dakota and parts of southwestern Minnesota. Blizzard warnings were issued for parts of six states:South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota.Several locations - including Imperial, Nebraska, near North Platte, Nebraska, Kit Carson, Colorado, and Goodland, Kansas - reported near-blizzard conditions in eastern Colorado, western Kansas, Nebraska, southern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.Most major interstates and roads in South Dakota and western Nebraska were closed due to the conditions on April 13. Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado and Interstate 80 in eastern Wyoming were also closed.Whiteout conditions and stranded motorists were reported early April 14 in northwestern Kansas.Note that all of these locationsBuffalo, New York, saw ice accumulate more than two-tenths of an inch April 15., in the foothills of the Tug Hill Plateau, where a tree was downed and blocking a roadway. Power lines were downed by icing in Monroe County, New York, which is where Rochester is located.Strong onshore winds caused coastal flooding on the western shore of Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan on the morning of April 15. A dozen homes were evacuated near Luna Pier, Michigan, according to the National Weather Service.