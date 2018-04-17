© Andrey Stenin / Sputnik

The leader of a terrorist cell, which had connections to the jihadist group Islamic State, has killed himself with an improvised explosive device in order to avoid being arrested, Russian law enforcement said.FSB troops conducted a raid against the group, its press service told Russian media.The cell was preparing attacks based on orders it was receiving from the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in Syria, the report said.Last week, FSB chief Aleksandr Bortnikov reported thwarting six terrorist attacks this year, half of which were planned to coincide with last month's presidential election.